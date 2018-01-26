Caps United scoop Wadi

Caps United have got another one over their bitter rivals Dynamos, who they beat to the to the signature of winger Ishmael Wadi.

Wadi penned a two-year contract yesterday to follow in the footsetps of another former FC Platinum player, Brian Muzondiwa, who chose Caps ahead of DeMbare..

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Caps United president Farai Jere said: “Ishmael Wadi signed a two-year contract with us and we are expecting a lot from him. He is experienced and has the skill that we thought would add flavour to our team as we are looking at building a strong team that will battle for honours this season.”

Jere expressed satisfaction with the way things had gone so far in the transfer market.

“We are happy that we are getting every player that we want. We hope these new acquisitions will do their best and bring glory to the team.”

Caps United have already acquired Oscar “Mahindra” Machapa, who was in the Democratic Republic of Congo playing at AS Vita.

They return of Devon Chafa from a trail stint in Egypt has also been welcomed and is likely to re-join them while Ronald Chitiyo also returned from Tunisian outfit CS Sfaxien where his brief stay did not yield anything.

Dominic Mukandi has also joined Lloyd Chitembwe’s troops from Ngezi Platinum, while Simba Nhivi has retraced his footsteps to a club that he quit last year for Tanzania.

