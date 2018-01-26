DeMbare could lose their Christian

DYNAMOS could lose chief striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba after he flew to South Africa on Tuesday for trials with SuperSport United.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Ntouba, who was topping Wits coach Gavin Hunt’s wishlist before he was sent back to Harare for rehabilitation after he suffered a knee injury on his first day of training, could end up at SuperSport United who have expressed interest in him.

The Cameroonian has been recuperating from the injury and when he recovered last week, SuperSport United are understood to have sent emissaries to Harare to meet with the club and the player’s representatives who agreed that the player go for trials.

Although the player’s representative Gilbert Sengwe could not be reached for comment yesterday, informed sources told NewsdaySport that the player had been invited for trials.

“He (Christian) has been invited for trials by SuperSport United. He went there (SA) on Tuesday. Dynamos are already preparing for life without him,” the source said.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa said there was indeed a possibility of losing Christian.

“Ntouba is currently out of the country. We are likely to be without him and currently we have about three slots left including the goalkeeper and two for juniors,” he said.

Dynamos are understood to have identified two Cameroonians who could replace Ntouba.

Mutasa, who has captured Raphael Manuvire, Jimmy Tigere, Blessing Moyo and James Marufu, is looking to build a squad that can compete for honours after coming agonisingly close to winning the ultimate prize of domestic football last season only to be beaten by FC Platinum on the very last day of the league programme.

DeMbare were interested in Brian Muzondiwa, who joined Caps United, and they were snubbed by Harare City in their quest to sign William Manondo.

