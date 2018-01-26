Premiership gems for Gem Boys

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

MORE top flight league players are flocking newly former Mutare outfit Manica Diamonds FC after the signing of Jorum Muchambo, Ishmael Lawe, Jacob Muzokomba and Russel Kachembere this week, Post Sport has learnt.

Former Caps United goalminder Muchambo, Chicken Inn’s Lawe, Black Mambas’ Kachembere and Nichruit’s Muzokomba have joined the 19 players that were signed by the club a fortnight ago.

The Gem Boys chairman Newton Demba confirmed the acquisition of the four players.

“Yes, I can confirm that we now have Jorum Muchambo, Ishmael Lawe, Jacob Muzokomba and Russel Kachembere with us. These are experienced plays whom we hope will bring in depth into our squad so that we can achieve our aims,” he said.

Led by self styled doctor of football – Luke Masomere – as head coach and Johannes “Dutch Mentor” Nhumwa as his assistant, Manica Diamonds now have former Buffaloes and Eastern Lions administrator Ticha Zikai as their team manager while former Highway FC and Mighty Warriors’ goalkeepers gaffer is part of the team’s technical department in the same capacity. A lot of experienced players were amongst the players who attended the trials.

Former DeMbare captain Stephen Alimenda failed to make up the grade of the 24 selected players by head coach Luke “Vahombe” Masomere. After an overwhelming turn out of more than 230 players during their trials at Alex Sports Club in Harare, Sakubva Stadium in Mutare and Hot Springs, Manica Diamond FC recently signed a total of 19 senior and five junior players before adding the latest list of four former Premiership players.

Several players from different clubs including Premiership stampeded to join the “Gem Boys” ahead of the start of the Zifa Eastern region 2018 season.

“We have assembled a team that we believe can challenge for honours this season. We have assembled a technically sound team which we think will carry the flag high for our sponsors, our province and the nation at large. We are working flat out and leaving no stone unturned so Manica Diamond FC will be the pride of Manicaland.

“As the formal training progress, the technical team will be assessing all the departments for short falls and we will advice of our targets but for now we believe we have a highly competitive squad,” he said.

Benjamin Marere, Steven “Dealer” Sibanda, Hibron Makukutu, Clemence Mukudu, Moses Gutu, Patrick Dubbs, Philip Makanje, Louis Matawu and William Mapfumo are some of the players with Premiership football experience that have since joined Manica Diamonds FC.

