Two die in Chipinge truck accident

Luthando Mapepa Chipinge Correspondent

AT least two people died on the spot last Friday after a haulage truck they were travelling in failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, landing on a riverbed along Chipinge-Jersey road.

The haulage truck that was carrying maize bags from Mundanda area in Chipinge east heading to Chiredzi, veered off the road and over-turned before landing on its roof at Budzi River bridge.

The dead were passengers while the driver and another passenger were rescued. They are admitted at Chipinge District Hospital.

When The Herald visited the scene soon after the accident villagers were battling to rescue the four occupants who were trapped in the horse of the truck.

Although a team from the District Civil Protection Unit swiftly reacted and came to the scene, they were not equipped to perform the rescue mission.

A Rural District council earth moving machine was called but failed to rescue the trapped people.

A local farmer Mr David Joubert came to the rescue by providing his two tractors, which managed to wrench the haulage truck to allow the bodies of the dead to be retrieved with the two survivors being rushed to hospital.

Chipinge district police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Blessing Kadzuraumera said the names of the deceased would be made available when the next of kin are advised.

Like this: Like Loading...