Manicaland schools excel in A-Level exams

Samuel Kadungure Senior Reporter

THE quality of Manicaland’s Advanced Level results continues to improve as 169 candidates managed to score 15 points or better in the November 2017 A-Level exams, up from 122 in 2016.

St Faith’s High once again emerged as the province’s unrivalled academic giant while Knowstics was a distant second best.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director (PED), Mr Edward Shumba said though the schools from the province were leading, there was still room for further improvement.

Mr Shumba singled out St Faith’s High for a sterling performance, producing 33 students with 15 points and above.

In 2016 St Faith’s High had 29 students with 15 points or better.

“At the top is St Faith’s High, which had 33 candidates with 15 points or better, followed by Knowstics with 20 and the third position is Kriste Mambo with 19, while St Augustine and St David’s Girls High (Bonda) are fourth and fifth with 15 and 14 candidates, respectively,” said Mr Shumba.

Marist Brothers is on sixth position with 13 candidates and Nyazura High is seventh with eight candidates, followed by First Class College with seven candidates. Hartzel High, Emmanuel High, St Dominic’s High and Dora High were tied on ninth with four candidates apiece.

St Dominic’s and Dora High are the only days that gate crashed into the top 10, which is often a preserve of well resourced boarding schools.

Elis Glad High, Gaza High, Mt Selinda, Mutema High and Chibuwe High were tied on the 10th position with three candidates each followed by Sakubva and Alpha College, among others which had two candidates apiece.

“I think we have done fairly well and we are leading, but still there is room for improvement. This is a product of positive input from an assortment of stakeholders, and I would like to congratulate the parents, candidates, teachers and the school administration for a job well done.

“Those that have not done well need to sit down and strategise with a view to improve future results,” said Mr Shumba.

St Faith Head Mr Moses Mukoyi said his school’s pass rate was 100 percent.

“The students with 10 points or more equals to 97 out of an intake of 109. The number of 15 pointers or better equals 33, including one with 18 points, three with 19 points, nine with 20 points, one with 22 points, one with 15 points, and one with 27 points.

“Theses may turn out to be the best qualitative results in Manicaland. True to tradition, we excel in sciences,” said Mr Mukoyi.

Royson Masike was St Faith’s High best candidate with (As) in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Computers and Accounting (B) and Further Maths (C).

The overall pass rate for the ZIMSEC A’ level examinations last year was 82.6 percent as compared to the November 2016 pass rate which was 84.2 percent.

The total number of candidates who sat for the November 2017 A’ Level examination was 49 494. Of the 49 494 candidates, 48 290 wrote two or more subjects and 39 874 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects.

The number of school candidates who sat for the November 2017 A’ Level examination was 40 394.

Of these, 40 078 wrote two or more subjects and 34 691 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, yielding an 86,6 percent pass rate.

The total number of school female candidates who sat for the November 2017, A’ Level examinations was 18 137.

The total number of school male candidates who sat for the same examinations was 22 256, which is 4 120 more than their female counterparts.

Like this: Like Loading...