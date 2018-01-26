Mutsvangwa explores economic opportunities in Mozambique

Samuel Kadungure in Manica, Mozambique

THE Minister of State for Provincial Affairs (Manicaland) Cde Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday visited Mozambique, where she met Manica Province Governor Cde Alberto Ricardo Mondlane.

Cde Mutsvangwa’s visit to Mozambique follows on the heels of President Mnangagwa’s visit to Maputo to brief President Filipe Nyuso on political developments in the country following the resignation of former President Cde Robert Mugabe.

It was at that meeting that it was discovered that while the countries share solid liberation, military and social relationship, little has been done on the economic front. The two ministers were then tasked to convene a meeting to explore areas of economic co-operation.

Cde Mondhlane said the visit by the Zimbabwean delegation was the beginning of better things to come. “Your coming here constitutes an act of compliance to the directive given by our respective Presidents to explore areas of possible economic cooperation.

We have been given the mandate to take advantage of the excellent political, military, and social relationships into economic activity beneficial to the sister countries. We need to exploit economic value brought about by our proximity and good relations,” said Cde Mondlane.

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe will remain indebted to Mozambique for the role it played during the liberation struggle.

“Our relationship dates back to the liberation struggle, and we want it to evolve economically. We are here to explore areas of possible economic co-operation. We are looking forward to an improved economic integration between the two countries,” she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa’s delegation included security service chiefs, captains of industry, agriculturalists and Government officials. Some of the possible areas of economic co-operation include construction, mining, agriculture, livestock, cultural exchange, shipment, education, arts and culture, ICTs, and tourism among others.

Both Cdes Mondlane and Mutsvangwa agreed to expeditiously pursue possible deals for the benefit of the two countries.

