Mary J gets two Oscar nominations for Mudbound

All hail the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J Blige as her stellar performance in the NetFlix movie Mudbound gets nods from the Academy Awards this year.

The period flick based on a novel also titled Mudbound, has been making waves for quite some time and praised as Oscar worthy by film critics. Mary J stars alongside Jamie Mitchell, Carey Mulligan and other talented actors in this film, which is centred around life in post-world war Mississippi and the issues of racism and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Mary has received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance as Florence Jackson, as well as Best Original song for Mighty River.

The 90th Academy Awards will air on Sunday the 4th of March 2018.

