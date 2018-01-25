A TIMELINE OF MAGAYA’S EXIT PATH

February 9, 2016

Prophet Walter Magaya tells The Herald he has had a change of heart and will work to complete the construction of a multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art multi-sports complex in Waterfalls, which he had abandoned midway into the project, because of the frustrations he had been enduring in his efforts to develop sport.

“We have pulled out of sponsoring Gunners Football Club. I had pulled out of sport totally, I started constructing this stadium in November and my target was to finish this year but I had pulled out of sport, and that is every sport, because of what was happening behind the scenes, which I explained to him, line-by-line, why I had pulled out,’’ he said.

“In short, it was now coming like it was an obligation, and not a choice, to sponsor and the way we were being received, just in short I would say, I felt used.

“While I was doing it for my nation, and doing it for the glory of God, the way it was coming out, how it was received, the response and how it came back to me, I decided to stop, even constructing the stadium.

“We had more than one million bricks here but I removed them all and took them to some other projects. My plan, my approach over sport, I wanted to create a team more like for Olympics, that was my idea, I was saying when I grew up I had people who were good boxers, good runners, but they never got an opportunity so I was expecting, if I take someone from let’s say Mhondoro or Gokwe and accommodate them here, train them, giving them proper diet for boxing, proper diet for athletics. “That was my idea.’’

April 27, 2017

Prophet Walter Magaya says he is driven by a passion to see the Warriors playing at the World Cup finals and his grand mission in football, currently defined by his sponsorship of Premiership newboys Yadah Stars, is to see the country joining the big league of nations at the global showcase.

The football-mad prophet told The Herald, in his first in-depth newspaper interview since shepherding his Yadah Stars into the country’s top-flight league that he was looking beyond the success of his club, but playing an influential role in ultimately helping the Warriors grace the World Cup show.

“We missed the last World Cup when I was inactive in football and because of some issues that were beyond my control but I believe that, maybe, in the next World Cup, I can participate and help my national team qualify for the World Cup,’’ said Magaya.

“Yes, we may not be there in the next few years as a club, but what I know is that my national team will be there and nothing is impossible with God. Even if Yadah FC might not exist in the next few years, or will be existing, I don’t know with God, but my national teams will be there and I want to lift the flag of my country. It’s not about Yadah FC, it’s about Zimbabwe, that’s my main aim.”

May 31, 2017

Prophet Walter Magaya tells The Herald he loves the Warriors more than his own Premiership football club Yadah Stars because the country will always come first.

The football-mad prophet said this after giving the Warriors VVIP treatment at his luxurious Yadah Hotel where they also used the adjacent ground for their training sessions while he would also take care of the team’s food requirements during their two-week camp.

“I feel that the national team brings unity to the whole country. This is the moment when Highlanders, Dynamos and CAPS United players join hands,’’ said Magaya.

“I have always said Yadah FC can disappear, but the Warriors can never disappear. My passion is not about football, it’s about people and it’s also about my country. It’s an issue of lifting my flag.’’

Like this: Like Loading...