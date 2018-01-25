Gains in Delta lifts ZSE All Share index

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All Shares index gained 0,30 percent on Thursday to close at 91,47 points mainly on gains recorded by its biggest counter, Delta.

Beverage maker Delta accounts for almost a quarter of the ZSE’s total market value.

The Top 10 index therefore, gained 0,29 percent to trade at 90,47 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $8,66 billion while turnover amounted to $1,2 million.

Delta added 2 percent to trade at 165,11 cents while Innscor gained 0,07 percent to trade at 80,31 cents.

Axia and PPC gained 0,22 percent and 0,18 percent to trade at 18,05 cents and 80,14 cents respectively.

Meikles also gained 11,11 percent to close at 35 cents.

Losses were recorded in BAT and Padenga after dropping 3,50 percent and 0,27 percent to settle at 2895 cents and 47,87 cents respectively.

SeedCo and Barclays lost 0,23 percent and 0,22 percent to settle at 200,53 cents and 4,50 cents respectively.

No trades were recorded in the mining index.

Foreigners were net buyers in the day purchasing shares worth $903,262 compared to sales which amounted to $332,621.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $17,090 on the local exchange Golix representing a 53 percent premium on the global market price of $11,127. – Source

