Chafa boost for Caps

CAPS United’s reconstruction is nearing completion after combative midfielder, Devon Chafa returned to the club with reports suggesting his intended move to Egypt has fallen through.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Soccer Star of the Year finalist returned home from a two-week trial stint with Egyptian club, Wadi Degla on Monday amid reports that he was not successful.

Chafa has been communicating with Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and reports suggest that he had done a scenario planning when he left for trials in Egypt as he is said to have told the coach that he would prefer to re-join the club if he failed to secure a contract.

Other reports had suggested that the midfielder, whose contract with the Green Machine expired at the end of the year, would join former club Dynamos, but it appears he will end up in the green part of the city after he showed up at the team’s training base yesterday where he was given training gear by team manager, Shakespeare Chinogwenya.

Although he did not participate in the training, Chafa is expected to join others today as negotiations for a new contract go on.

The player’s manager, Gibson Mahachi, was not reachable for comment yesterday.

The return of Chafa is a major boost to Caps United’s rebuilding exercise as he brings with him experience and industriousness in the team.

With Dominic Mukandi having also returned to the Green Machine from Ngezi Platinum, it has helped strengthen their midfield.

Caps United have also welcomed back utility player, Oscar Machapa, who penned a two-year deal, a valuable addition to a squad that was depleted following the departure of several players in the last six months.

Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo is also back at the club after an unhappy spell in Tunisia, where he terminated his contract with CS Sfaxien without even kicking a ball after disagreements over signing-on fees.

The Harare giants now also have striker Brian Muzondiwa, whom they signed from FC Platinum, and Simba Nhivi, who returned after a short stint in Tanzania.

Goalkeeper, Chris Mverechena has also returned to the club after a stint with Triangle.

Caps United are currently going through a rebuilding exercise after they lost key players such as Dominic Chungwa, who joined South African Premiership side Polokwane City, and goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, who opted for Witbank Spurs in the South African National First Division, while midfielder Moses Muchenje is still trying his luck in Egypt.

Brian Abbasi Amidu joined a North African club, while talented left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai moved to Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa.

Caps United have vowed to fight for the championship this season, which they surrendered to FC Platinum last term.

Chitembwe’s men finished in fifth place, a performance that was attributed to their taxing participation in the Caf Champions League, where they managed to reach the group stages of the competition.

