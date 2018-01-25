Crocker eyes more success in Dubai

RISING professional golfer, Sean Crocker will be hoping to maintain his strong start to the 2018 season, when he takes on some of the world’s best golfers in the €2 507 520 Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which tees off at the Emirates Golf Club – Majlis Course in the United Arab Emirates today.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The 21-year-old Zimbabwean, based in the United States and mentored by the legendary three-time major winner, Nick Price, received a special invite for the European Tour event after a successful outing at the Singapore Open last week.

Crocker claimed a spot in the field for the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie, United Kingdom, in July, with his tie for sixth in last week’s Singapore Open and described his achievement as a dream come true.

“To qualify for The Open is unreal, it’s something you dream of,” Crocker told The Open’s official website.

“To play in your first major is the coolest thing ever. I remember Tiger Woods winning The Open back in the day, the one thing you always did was tune in when it was on.

“I don’t know too much about Carnoustie, but I’m excited to go over to Scotland. It will be my first time over there so I’ll see if I can get an invite to play in the Scottish Open, but if not, I’ll maybe head out a week early and play some golf,” he said.

Crocker is the son of former Zimbabwe cricketer, Gary, who played in the country’s first Test match in 1992 before migrating to the United States at the turn of the millennium.

After qualifying for golf’s oldest major, the young Zimbabwean, who has quietly made a strong start to the season, will be hoping to continue with the rise since turning professional with another solid outing this week.

Last season, Crocker earned himself five starts on the European Tour without cracking the top 30, but this campaign has been very different and his ability to land his ball on the putting surface has been eye-catching. The Los Angeles-based golfer was tied for 16th in the Hong Kong Open before managing a tie for seventh in the Australian PGA Championship. Masters champion, Sergio García, who is managed by the same stable as Crocker, is the defending champion after he led from start to finish for his first European Tour event since 2014.

