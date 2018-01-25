Police in Mutoko have arrested a 51-year-old man on allegations of murdering an intruder he caught red-handed raping his 15-year-old daughter.

By Jairos Saunyama

Chakanetsa Nyakabau, of Karidza village under Chief Chimoyo, is accused of murdering Tawanda Nyamukacha of Kanyenze village after catching him raping his daughter.

Mashonaland East province acting police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged the people not to take the law into their own hands.

“We urge the public not to take the law into their own hands. They must desist from applying instant justice when effecting citizen arrest to avoid such cases,” he said.

According to the police, on January 18 at around 1am, the now-deceased went to Nyakabau’s homestead and forcibly entered a spare bedroom, where the accused’s daughter was sleeping.

It is alleged that Nyamukacha then attempted to rape the juvenile, who screamed for help, thereby, alerting her father, who woke up to investigate.

It is reported that Nyamukacha was caught in the act by the suspect, who then tied his legs and hands with a rope.

It is said the suspect then assaulted the now-deceased with an ox harness several times all over the body before taking him to Makosa Police Station, where he intended to file a report.

It is said while on the way to the police station, Nyamukacha complained of dizziness, collapsed and died.

Nyakabau proceeded to the station and reported the matter to the police, who attended the scene and arrested him.

The deceased’s body was taken to the Mutoko District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Man in trouble for killing rapist : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...