ZCC cleans up Gweru ahead of conference

The man of God Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi waves to the crowds from the top of a car

ZION Christian Church (ZCC) members from Gweru held a clean-up campaign in the Central Business District yesterday, ahead of a conference to be addressed by the church’s leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi today.

Bishop Mutendi who kicked off his yearly pastoral tours across the country recently to strengthen ties with congregants will head to the mining town of Kwekwe tomorrow after the Gweru conference.

Hundreds of members of what is probably the largest indigenous church in the country painted the City of Progress green, blue and white as they moved around the CBD during the clean-up exercise.

Church members who sang songs such as Ndire Ndire nearly brought business to a halt as people wanted to get a glimpse of the sea of green, blue and white that was cleaning the city.

Bishop Mutendi’s tours are running under the theme “Chiyedza Chenyeredzi yeZion” (The light of the star of Zion) and will culminate in a massive conference set for the National Sports Stadium in Harare from March 2 to March 4.

ZCC Gweru Centre coordinator Mr Lameck Tirivanhu said it was vital to live in a clean environment.

“We decided to celebrate our year of ‘Chiyedza Chenyeredzi yeZion’ by embarking on a clean-up campaign. Cleanliness is next to godliness as the Bible states in Deuteronomy 26:13. It is everyone’s mandate to keep the environment clean,” said Mr Tirivanhu.

“After the clean-up campaign we will have a service at our Windsor Park church with our Bishop Mutendi as part of his pastoral tours across the country.

“We are expecting to fill the National Sports Stadium to capacity because there will be people coming from outside the country. Everyone who wishes to attend is welcome.”

