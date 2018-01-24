ZSE retreats

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All Shares index retreated by 0,44 percent on Wednesday to close at 91,20 points, offsetting prior gains recorded earlier this week.

The Top 10 index eased 0,38 percent to trade at 90,21 points owing to losses recorded by Old Mutual and National Foods.

Market capitalisation stood at $8,64 billion while turnover amounted to $2,1 million.

Heavyweights, Old Mutual and National Foods eased 9,09 percent and 3,07 percent to trade at 500 cents and 600 cents respectively.

ART and Ariston dropped 19,77 percent and 6,25 percent to settle at 5,6 cents and 1,5 cents respectively.

Turnall also slipped 5,26 percent to trade at 0,9 cents.

Gains were recorded in only two counters, Delta which added 0,86 percent to trade at 161,88 cents and Seedco added a marginal 0,01 percent to settle at 201 cents.

No trades were recorded in the mining counters during the day.

Foreigners were net buyers in the day, purchasing shares worth $594,769 compared to sells which amounted to $195,203.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $17,480 on the local exchange, Golix , representing a 53 percent premium on the global market price of $11,400. – Source

