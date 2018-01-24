Team South Africa highlights political stability, economic recovery and investment opportunities at WEF

DAVOS. – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold bilateral discussions with the heads of government of the United Kingdom, Denmark and The Netherlands on Team South Africa’s last day at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos, Switzerland, today, January 25,2018.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May, Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen as part of forging partnerships between South Africa and members of the international community that will be mutually beneficial and will contribute to the resolution of issues facing the global community.

Also tomorrow, Deputy President Ramaphosa will hold an international press conference at the WEF Media Village, in addition to high-level interviews with global television networks, as part of building confidence in South Africa among stakeholders who are not present at the Forum.

The South African delegation to the World Economic Forum 2018 (WEF) in Davos Switzerland, has been assuring partner governments, investors and finance institutions that South Africa is politically stable, that the country is improving governance of state-owned enterprises and that investment opportunities are plentiful.

Against this background, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa continued his Davos programme today, Wednesday 24 January 2018, with a series of bilateral meetings with African Union Chair and Guinean President Alpha Condé and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and was due to meet Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim this evening.

Deputy President Ramaphosa participated in a WEF breakfast session on Peacebuilding in Africa where President Condé delivered the opening remarks while President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and with whom the Deputy President has held discussions at WEF, closed the session.

Deputy President and South Africa’s Ministers for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; International Relations and Cooperation; Trade and Industry; Economic Development; Finance and Public Works, and Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago also participated in a WEF Country Dialogue on South Africa where government leaders assured investors that the country was undergoing renewal and reform that would open new opportunities for South Africans and international partners alike.

South Africa’s Ministerial delegation has participated actively in a range of discussion platforms and bilateral meetings with international public and private sector leadership who have existing interests in or are exploring new opportunities in South Africa as a leading emerging market.

Deputy President addressed a South Africa Business Dinner hosted by Brand South Africa this (Thursday) evening, where he spoke on the conference theme of “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”. Deputy President pointed out that while many countries have benefited tremendously from globalisation, which has been characterised by free trade and investment and further reinforced by rapid technological development, this impact has been uneven.

Deputy President Ramaphosa reiterated the emergence of renewal, hope and opportunity during the interview with BloombergTV. – GCIS

