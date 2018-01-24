LATEST: Chinhoyi launches blitz on food outlets

Blessings Chidakwa Chinhoyi Bureau

The Chinhoyi Municipality has launched a blitz against unregistered food outlets in the town in a bid to prevent a cholera outbreak in the Mashonaland West provincial capital. This follows a cholera outbreak in Chegutu where the Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed recording 54 suspected cases while three have already been confirmed.

Four people have died so far from the disease in Chegutu. Council spokesman Mr Tichaona Mlauzi said a blitz was in full swing in Chinhoyi.

“We have started shutting down all unregistered food outlets in the town to curb the spread of cholera which has so far claimed lives of four people in the neighbouring town of Chegutu. We have also set up a quarantine centre at Chaedza Hall in Cold Stream suburb with a capacity to accommodate patients when the need arises,” he said.

More details to follow…

