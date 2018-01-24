Ministers ordered to declare assets

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered all senior public officials, among them ministers, heads of ministries, members of constitutional commissions and chief executives of parastatals, to declare their assets as part of efforts to create a transparent and accountable workforce.

By Staff Reporter

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said all senior public service officers should submit a written declaration of their assets by the end of next month.

He said the declaration of assets document should contain details of all immovable property owned and those in which they have interests.

Sibanda said the document should also include any item of movable property exceeding $100 000 in value owned or leased by the individual concerned or in which he or she has any other interest.

The public officers should also declare any business in which they have an interest and play a part in running.

“The President expects the full and urgent co-operation of all affected office bearers in responding to this directive,” Sibanda said.

