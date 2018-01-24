THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) have set March 10 as the kick-off date for this year’s Castle Lager top-flight season.

In a statement, the PSL also announced that the annual general meeting (AGM) will be held a week before that while confirming that 18 teams will participate again this year.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Clubs are expected to have registered their players by February 23 although squads can still be altered till March 31 when the window shuts.

“The 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is expected to commence on Saturday March 10. The fixtures of the season will be released in due course,” read the statement. “A total of 18 clubs will participate in the 2018 Premier Soccer League season. We welcome the newly-promoted Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals FC, Mutare FC and Nichrut FC to the Premier Soccer League. The AGM is set for Friday 4 March 2018. This will enable the verification of players’ information and processing of licences. The first player transfer window closes on March 31. Clubs can still alter their squads until the player transfer window closes,” reads part of the statement.

Most clubs have commenced pre-season training and jostling for players is expected to intensify following the release of the kick-off date.

Following a season punctuated by violence at some matches, the PSL clubs will have to deal with the issue ahead of the new season.

The league is also in search of a new broadcast partner following the exit of SuperSport with Kwese TV heavily tipped to win the rights.

Clubs are expected to be furnished on progress in that regard at the AGM.

Premier Soccer League set kick-off date : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...