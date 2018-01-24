Concert to lure voters on cards. . . Lebo Sekgobela toast of the event

TOP South African gospel musician Lebo Sekgobela is set to grace the My Zimbabwe Gospel Concert scheduled for next Saturday at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo meant to encourage people — especially Christians — to participate in elections.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The songbird, well-known for her popular single Lion of Judah, will headline the concert also featuring local acts such as Lorraine Maplanka Stot, Vocal Ex, Mai Mwamuka, Women of Valour, Dunamis Men, Conquerors, Gospel Unplugged, One Spirit and Nceku.

Concert organisers Women’s Institute for Leadership Development (WILD) will capture the event live under the #SlayTheVote2018 and #ivote2018 hashtags on Facebook and Twitter respectively.

WILD public relations officer, Bridgette Ndlovu, told NewsDay that the concert was meant to encourage citizens, especially Christians, to register to vote.

“It is also an opportunity for citizens to pray for peace as the country prepares for the 2018 harmonised elections. Alongside the concert, there will be a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) voter registration booth on site where eligible voters will have an opportunity to register,” she said.

Ndlovu said they were accredited by the Zec to conduct voter education during the ongoing biometric voter registration blitz last year.

Entry into the venue will be granted upon presentation of registration slips and those without the slips will pay a minimum fee of $5 and $10 for VIP.

“Those who have a registration slip and prefer the VIP section are expected to top up with $5. Proceeds will cover part of the administration costs for this event,” Ndlovu said.

WILD is a non-profit making organisation with a mandate to help women harness their capacity and unlock their potential as catalysts of local and national leadership.

