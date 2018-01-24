Baby Rudorwashe dies

A NINE-MONTH-OLD Bulawayo infant, Rudorwashe Grace Moyo, who was battling a life-threatening heart complication, has succumbed to the disease.

Her mother, Tendai Moyo (32) told Southern Eye yesterday that her daughter died on Monday.

“I want to thank you very much Southern Eye for your assistance and I want to inform you that my daughter whom you assisted so much to gain mileage is no more,” a tearful Moyo said.

“I am traumatised and confused at the moment.”

She said they were making funeral arrangements and will announce the arrangements in due course.

The Nkulumane baby, whose parents appealed for $15 000 for her to undergo a life-saving heart surgery in India, had been admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital after well-wishers donated $3 200.

Rudorwashe was battling a congenital heart disease and had been on life support for the past three months she was surviving on anti-heart failure medication.

Rudorwashe was admitted at the Mpilo intensive care unit last Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.

