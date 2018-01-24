‘MDC-T won’t shed crocodile tears for late Zanu PF MP’

MDC-T supporters in Masvingo province have vowed that they will not shed crocodile tears over the passing-on of former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative and Zaka East MP Samson Mukanduri (Zanu PF), whom they accused of unleashing a reign of terror on them in the run-up to the 2008 and 2013 general elections.

By Garikai Mafirakureva

The Zanu PF legislator collapsed and died at his rural home in Chiromo village under Headman Chumburukira, after complaining of hypertension.

MDC-T ward 19 councillor and former Zaka Rural District Council chairperson Peter Imbayarwo said Zaka East recorded the highest incidents of politically-motivated violence during Mukanduri’s tenure as legislator.

“He was the brains behind mobilising Zanu PF supporters from Chiredzi North who violently tortured our supporters in Chiromo, Benzi, Svuure, Matara and Machiva. His constituency recorded the highest number of injured MDC-T supporters, whom I ferried to different hospitals,” he said.

Former MDC-T legislator for Zaka Central, Harrison Mudzuri concurred with Imbayarwo’s sentiments, saying the former CIO operative oversaw the torture of MDC-T supporters.

“Although he worked undercover, we knew that he was the brains behind the violence in Zaka. Our district office where our members were hiding was petrol-bombed and several people died and others were seriously injured. However, it should be known that everyone will meet his or her Maker. I, however, express my deepest condolences,” Mudzuri said.

But Zanu PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson and former legislator for Chiredzi North, Ronald Ndava, described the late legislator as a “true cadre”.

“Zanu PF has lost a brother, a father and a true cadre. We would like to say to his family that we are together with them during these difficult and trying times. As of now, we are not sure where and when he is going to be buried. We will keep you updated,” he said.

Chiredzi South MP Retired Brigadier-General Kalisto Gwanetsa also expressed shock, saying they trained together at Mgagao in Tanzania. He described Mukanduri as humble and down-to-earth.

“His nom de guerre was Zizi. He came through Zambia while my group came through Mozambique His death has invoked nostalgia at Mgagao. He was very humble and down-to earth.

“From Mgagao, after training we were deployed in different operational zones only to meet after independence, where he worked in the President’s Office while I was with the army,” he said.

Mukanduri was the only Zanu PF candidate who won a seat in Zaka out of four seats on a Zanu PF ticket in 2008, after MDC-T won the other three that include Zaka Central, Zaka West that was represented by Festus Dumbu and Zaka North represented by Ernest Mudavanhu.

