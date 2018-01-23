Millers donate to ZDF

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) yesterday donated an assortment of foodstuffs worth more than $145 000 to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the Army Ordinance Directorate in Harare, GMAZ chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara commended the army for guaranteeing peace in Zimbabwe and the region.

“The food industry is most indebted to the ZDF for ensuring that peace and stability prevails, not only in Zimbabwe, but in the region,” he said.

“I want to applaud the ZDF for supporting the milling industry by making sure there is stability in the country and where there is stability, it is easy for us to get loans and do business.”

Mr Musarara assured the nation that GMAZ had enough food stocks to feed the nation even if this year’s agricultural output was blighted by inadequate rains.

“From 2001, we have been importing food, but as the Command Agriculture was introduced, we realised that we were in excess of what we needed, and even if the weather becomes unfavourable, we can still feed the nation, and $5 million has been set aside to assist small millers and bakers to curb bread shortages,” said Mr Musarara.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the ZDF, Major-General Martin Chedondo commended GMAZ for assisting not only the military, but the nation at large.

He assured GMAZ that the donation would be put to good use.

“Allow me at this juncture to reiterate His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief’s desire to see the local industry playing a pivotal role in assisting communities and industries in sustaining their operations,” said Maj-Gen Chedondo.

“To this end, GMAZ has responsibly played the role and should be accordingly commended in this regard.

“It is my fervent belief that similar donations should also be extended to other needy sections of our community who have been operating for a long time in an unfavourable socio-economic environment facing our country.”

The donation, he said, would be distributed to army personnel who are hospitalised for various ailments contracted in the line of duty.

“Our two services, the Zimbabwe National Army and the Air Force of Zimbabwe, have already indicated to me how they intend to distribute your kind donation,” he said.

“I am informed that the intended beneficiaries would be, among others, medical institutions in all army and air force formations throughout the country.”

Last week, GMAZ donated 100 tonnes of food stuffs which were distributed to two orphanages and a leprosy school in Mutoko.

