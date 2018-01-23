AMHVoices: Muchinguri must value human life more than animals

In response to Shoot to kill: Muchinguri: Firstly, was poaching itself so rife as it is now as compared to the early 1980s and 90s? I strongly believe some of these activities are mostly fuelled by the current economic hardships where people engage in indiscriminate activities out of poverty and desperation.

Therefore in as much as those resources are supposed to be protected, government must also come up with initiatives like the Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (Campfire) as was before.

Environment, Water and Climate minister Oppah Muchinguri must stop threatening people and communities by using the words “shoot to kill” because this may also haunt her in the future.

As a leader and educated minister, she is supposed to go back to the drawing board and see where it all went wrong and re-implement those programmes and communities will start to benefit especially the less privileged.

At times leaders think they are more important than the people they lead because they are in positions of authority, which is wrong. Being there is because of people.

If you only had those animals without people, would you be a leader of rhinos and elephants without people?

