BREAKING: Hugh Masekela dies

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela has died, TshisLIVE can on Tuesday confirm.

Bra Hugh’s family sent a statement confirming the news to the media. “After a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer, he passed peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa surrounded by his family,” read the statement.

The musician’s team released a statement in October saying he had been battling prostate cancer since 2008.

The statement explained that the jazz veteran underwent eye surgery in March 2016 after the cancer spread, and had to go into theatre again in September 2016 as another tumour was discovered.

In December, Georgiou told TshisaLIVE that he was fighting the disease with everything he had.

Bra Hugh was born in KwaGuqa township in Witbank and began singing and playing the piano as a child.

After seeing the film Young Man with a Horn when he was 14, Masekela began playing the trumpet. His first trumpet was given to him by Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, an anti-apartheid chaplain at St. Peter’s Secondary School.

He soon mastered the instrument and by 1956 joined Alfred Herbet’s African Jazz Revue. Bra Hugh’s music was inspired by the turmoil that South Africa went through during apartheid and he said it was used as a weapon to spread political change.-TimesLive

