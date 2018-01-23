Vincent folds in Abu Dhabi

GOLFING sensation Scott Vincent had one of his worst performances in his rising career on the last day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club which finished on Sunday, producing an awful eight over par 80 in the final round for a four over par total.

Henry Mhara

The 25-year old had a sparkling start to the tournament, sinking an impressive 69 on day one to put himself into one of the early contenders for the lion’s share of the €2 507 520 purse.

However, he could not maintain that form as he struggled for consistence in the following day, recording a two-under 70 as he started to drift away from the leading pack.

Bad became worse for Vincent on the third day where he had a double bogey on the front nine before picking three and dropping one shots after the turn to sign off the day with a one over-par 73.

His performance then deteriorated further on the final day as he dropped eight shots, comprising of two double bogeys on the par three fourth and par five tenth.

He gained only a single shot to close the day with an 80, for an overall plus four, to finish a massive 26 shots behind winner Tommy Fleetwood who retained the title he won last year.

Vincent finished bottom of the leaderboard for those that made the cut, to receive €3,377 but the performance cost him three places on the world golf rankings, as he slumped from position 251 last week, to 254 this week.

