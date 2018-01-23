Zim, Korean firms eye agric sector in Manicaland

TWO companies — FarmGreen from South Korea and Agrilliance from Zimbabwe — are eyeing the agriculture sector in Manicaland.

The two firms discussed with the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa in two separate meetings in Mutare last week.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

FarmGreen (Pvt) Ltd, a leading liquid organic fertiliser supplier, wants to construct a $70 million plant in Mutare, while Agrilliance (Pvt) Ltd wants to embark on mining, agriculture, tourism and dairy production.

FarmGreen managing director Kim Dong Hyeon said his intention was to create employment and development opportunities for various communities in Zimbabwe.

“My mission is to invest in Zimbabwe by providing farmers with the finest quality of liquid bio-organic fertilisers and pesticides in the most efficient time and space. I want also to provide community support for sustainable farming practices. We want to work together for the best economy of Zimbabwe for it to grow,” he said.

“We intend to create opportunities for leadership and highly productive teamwork for locals who will work in the factory,” he added.

The company’s horticulturist Edwin Toreveyi said the microbial fertiliser to be manufactured would boost crop yields.

“The production of the fertiliser will focus more on organic products that are not harmful to the environment, health of consumers and export standard,” Toreveyi said.

Agrilliance (Pvt) Ltd director David Van Bredder said his company had concluded strategic agreements with Arda to offer long-term projects beneficial to Manicaland and Zimbabwe.

“We are going to form partnerships with various farmers in Manicaland. We are now in the process of engaging them. As we speak, we are already targeting wheat farmers,” he said adding that the company was also looking for land to plant maize and for horticulture.

“Already we are having talks with farmers in Middle Sabi to see how best we can have partnerships in various fields,” Van Bredder said.

Mutsvangwa said the coming in of the investors was a huge development which would go a long way in developing Manicaland.

“We have experts from the province who can work on these projects and share ideas so that these investments become a huge success. I want, therefore, to urge the investors to walk the talk and this work must start now. We do not want blueprints, but we need action,” she said.

Mutare town clerk, Joshua Maligwa said council has land for the establishment of the fertiliser factory.

