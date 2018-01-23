Zimbabwe seek middle order remedy

DHAKA — A confirmed place in the final of a tournament is something new for Bangladesh, especially when they still have two group matches left to play. However, they should not be complacent taking on a side that is one win away from making it to the final.

But Zimbabwe do need to fix a few things. As was clear in Sunday’s loss to Sri Lanka, their batting tends to fizzle out after a good start. Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire may hold the key once again. They will have to find a way to counter Bangladesh’s spinners, but a little bit of support might help. In the middle order, Craig Ervine has made four runs in three innings. Brendan Taylor still appears to be easing back into international cricket again. Malcolm Waller and Peter Moor have been under par too.

A different kind of challenge awaits the Bangladesh batsmen. Blessing Muzarabani and Kyle Jarvis will want to test them with pace and bounce and, as such, the in-form Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan will want to mix aggression with discretion. The home side would also want bigger contributions from Anamul Haque and Sunzamul Islam, given how there are other players vying for their spots.

In the spotlight

Shakib Al Hasan has already made the No. 3 position his own, looking assured while chasing or while building on a good start when batting first. His bowling too has been good, having picked up three wickets in each of the two matches. He will want to keep his form going, going into the final.

Craig Ervine has scores of 0, 2 and 2 in the series so far. He has scored only one fifty in his last 10 innings and would want to put in a big performance soon.

Stats and trivia

Shakib Al Hasan’s six wickets in the first two matches this year is equal to how many he took in 14 ODIs in 2017

Sikandar Raza is 14 runs short of scoring 2 000 ODI runs

Quotes

“All the players from this group are hungry to achieve something in the series. It’s a very good sign.”

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Hamilton Masakadza, 2 Solomon Mire, 3 Craig Ervine, 4 Brendon Taylor, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Malcolm Waller, 7 Peter Moor (wk), 8 Graeme Cremer (capt), 9 Kyle Jarvis, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tendai Chatara.

