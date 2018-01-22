DeMbare target blocked

HARARE City have rejected Dynamos’ bid for striker, William Manondo after the Glamour Boys reportedly negotiated with the player without engaging his club..

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Manondo has been on Lloyd Mutasa’s wish list, as Dynamos look to build a strong squad ahead of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

It emerged at the weekend that the deal to bring Manondo on board had fallen through, forcing the Harare giants to go back to the market to find another striker.

The Sunshine City Boys are said to have been unhappy that Dynamos negotiated with the player, who still has one year left on his contract, without their knowledge.

Dynamos vice-president, Solomon Samanyandwe confirmed the deal was off.

“Our bid for Manondo has been rejected by Harare City. We were surprised because, according to the player, they (City players) had been allowed to negotiate with clubs of their choice. So we engaged the player, but then Harare City accused us of negotiating with the player directly, so the deal collapsed. But we understand there is more to it than what meets the eye. If it were another club, I don’t think the bid would have been rejected,” he said.

Samanyandwe said they would go into the market in search of another forward.

“What this essentially means is that we will go back into the market and try to secure another player. We have some options because we can promote from our juniors and we also expect to get another one from Cameroon,” he said.

DeMbare are desperate to sign more forwards as back-up for Christian Ntouba Epoupa, as they reckon that their season suffered when the striker was sidelined by injuries and suspension.

Ntouba top-scored for them with 12 goals last term despite missing several games.

Dynamos have already signed Raphael Manuvire, Blessing Moyo, James Marufu and Jimmy Tigere.

They are also reinforcing the goalkeeping department after the departure of second-choice goalie, Ashley Reyners .

The Harare giants have also opened negotiations with FC Platinum to extend the loan deal for the slippery Cleopas Kapupurika, which expired at the end of the year.

