Idols SA winner to sing for Swedish queen

JOHANNESBURG — Idols SA winner, Paxton Fielies is thrilled to release her first album at the tender age of 17.

The young star from Cape Town beat thousands of contestants, including fan favourite Mthokozisi Ndaba to be crowned Idols Season 13 winner. Now, to top it off, Fielies has been hand-picked to perform for the Swedish queen at an exclusive event this year.

“I will be flying to Sweden to perform for the queen. I feel so honoured and proud to represent the country at an international platform,” an excited Fielies said.

She said when the invite came through she jumped at it, as it is well in her plans to tap into the international market early in her career. Fielies’ album is due for release in March.

“I am very excited to release this album. I can’t wait for the [release] date. For me, my first album has to be extremely amazing,” she said.

Fielies is also booked to perform at various events this year, which will make it hard for the teen to focus on her other dream of finishing matric.

“I’m definitely willing to do both [music and school]. I know it’s going to take a lot out of me because it’s going to be such a busy year.”

