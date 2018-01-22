Low youth voter registration worries Zec

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has called on the youth to register as voters in the ongoing biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise, amid indications that there is still a low turnout in Bulawayo.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

Zec district elections officer for Bulawayo, Sithembiso Khupe made the remarks last week during an engagement meeting at the Bulawayo Club.

Khupe said they were targeting 409 000 registrants.

“It is so disheartening that the youth want the elders to plan the future for them, while they are sat at home and busy complaining. We expect them to stand and come up in their numbers and register and build a Zimbabwe they want,” she said.

“Registration is the only thing that is done freely, easy and not even time-consuming, so we plead for their co-operation so that our BVR mop-up itinerary becomes a success.”

Khupe said the youth should take advantage of the three weeks left in the mop-up exercise.

She said if they fail to reach the projected target, the number of polling stations would be cut during elections.

Khupe said Zec has commissioners of oath at each centre to assist with proof of residence.

Meanwhile, the provincial elections officer for Bulawayo, Innocent Ncube said Zec was really worried about voter registration apathy.

