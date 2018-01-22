Winky D stages epic performance… registers to vote

TOP dancehall chanter, Winky D, on Saturday confirmed his superstar status when he performed before a 30 000 strong crowd at an open space in Overspill, Epworth at the International Peace Concert to encourage people to register to vote and to participate in this year’s elections peacefully.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

The Gafa, as the chanter is popularly known among his hordes of fans, also took the opportunity to register to vote ahead of the defining presidential poll scheduled for later this year.

Those who attended the concert — which was organised by Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), Election Resource Centre and Zimbabwe Human Rights to educate and mobilise people to register to vote — sang along as their idol chanted both old and new songs.

HZT has embarked on a national peace campaign to afford citizens an opportunity to pledge for peace during and after the 2018 elections.

HZT director, Rashid Mahiya said his organisation, which has so far held several concerts, will continue to advocate for participation in elections using entertainment.

“We are encouraged by the responses we are getting from people, who are queuing to register to vote following the messages we give out at such events,” he said.

Solomon Bobosibunu, of ERC, said: “We aim to continue mobilising people to participate in elections, especially those between 18 and 35, who often exhibit apathy. At the same time, we will be engaging Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on other issues to ensure that the election is an all-inclusive affair.”

This is the second time Winky D has graced a peace concert after performing before another bumper crowd in Zaka late last year.

