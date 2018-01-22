EDITORIAL COMMENT: We wish Team Zimbabwe success in Davos

THE four-day World Economic Forum kicked off today, in the Swiss town of Davos and President Mnangagwa is among world leaders attending the Forum, doing so barely two months after succeeding former President Robert Mugabe.

He is also among the 10 African leaders attending the high-powered and prestigious economic-related event. President Mnangagwa left Harare yesterday leading a high-powered delegation that included Government ministers, captains of industry and commerce and senior Government officials, just like other world leaders.

This maiden international event is crucial for President Mnangagwa’s leadership and his Government, just like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for it demonstrates that the gospel he has been preaching of turning around the economy and opening the country for business to other global players is being well received.

President Mnangagwa has also made it clear that Zimbabwe cannot rebuild its economy, infrastructure and social services single-handedly, because it is not an island and it is also practically impossible to be isolated in this age of connectivity.

All that we can conclude is that his messages in the past two months resonated well because we least expected Zimbabwe that has been in the woods for close to two decades could have a fresh start within so short a period.

It goes to show that the international community has also realised that it’s time Zimbabwe joins the community of nations, for connectivity is now the talk of the day, breaking barriers through information, communication technologies.

The 48th WEF is also a big plus for Zimbabwe. What better entry point for the re-engagement process when you are openly embraced, and given the opportunity to start with the economy, which is also the bane for every nation at the Davos Forum?

Thus when such an opportunity knocks, Zimbabwe cannot afford to squander it, because the WEF is giving it an open platform to demonstrate whether they were serious when they said, they are hitting the ground running, and that it is no longer business as usual.

As the British rock star Rod Stewart sang, “The first cut is the deepest.” This is the opportunity and it should be felt, leaving no room for the doubting Thomases that Zimbabwe means business.

There should not be room for reservation. It is also the chance to show that Zimbabwe is focused and has a long-term vision to change the current scenario.

We are calling for the best performance ever because every country at the WEF wants the suitors that Zimbabwe is looking for: foreign direct investment.

Although some countries have been attending every Davos meeting, this should not intimidate President Mnangagwa and his team, for some of them can look down on him and say “what good can come from Zimbabwe?” This should not distract them, for the last can be first. President Mnangagwa must also focus on what makes WEF unique?

As it says on its website, it “is the International Organisation for Public-Private Cooperation. Deeply anchored in the public and private sectors, the Forum is the only global organisation serving this role, bringing together the world’s foremost CEOs, heads of state, ministers and policy-makers, experts and academics, international organisations, youth, technology innovators and representatives of civil society in an impartial space with the aim of driving positive change.”

The level of expectation that the Government faces should spur it to breathe new life into Zimbabwe. Following the publicity blitz, it is only natural that people expect tangibles, bearing in mind that President Mnangagwa always says, “The voice of the people is the voice of God.” We wish him all the success he scores in Davos.

Like this: Like Loading...