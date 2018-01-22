Thomas Mapfumo Denies That He Sought Asylum In USA, To Return Home After 14 Years

Thomas Mapfumo

Exiled Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo has denied rumours that he was granted asylum by the United States of America, where he has been resident for the past 14 years.

Mapfumo, affectionately known as Mukanya by his legion of fans revealed that he holds an American passport. He also said that he now feels free with the change of government. Mapfumo said that he will be performing at the Glamis Arena in Harare on April 28.

Speaking to H-Metro, Mapfumo said:

I am a holder of an American passport and I don’t have any problem with where I can travel, I am not there on asylum. Reasons for not coming home over the years had nothing to do with the asylum. There were certain issues that were not in order as far as the country’s leadership then was concerned. I spoke on the phone with Minister Mpofu and he is a fan of our music. Things are okay now in Zimbabwe and I am free to perform again without worrying about other things. We have always wanted a leadership that listens to people’s concerns and that is what we are beginning to see in Zimbabwe. There have been efforts to bring corrupt people to book and we support that, I have voiced my concerns against corruption in song and it is a good thing when you hear that corrupt leaders are being arrested and tried in courts of law.

More: H-Metro

