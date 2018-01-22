Mnangagwa makes maiden appearance at Davos summit

HARARE, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will make his maiden appearance at the 48th World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.

Mnangagwa left Harare Monday with a high-powered delegation comprising cabinet ministers and other senior government officials and private sector representatives, according to the state-run Herald newspaper.

This is Mnangagwa’s first trip outside Africa since he assumed power in November following the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe.

He will seek to attract top-notch investors to help revive the country’s struggling economy, which is characterized by dilapidated infrastructure, low exports, low foreign direct investment and an acute cash shortage.

Mnangagwa is expected to be one of the busiest leaders in Davos as he has more than 40 meetings lined up, the paper said.

Last week, the president said he will deliver at the Davos summit a simple but key message that Zimbabwe was open for business after years of international isolation.

He also said his government will take the opportunity to mend relations with the world and market the country as a competitive investment destination.

“I am an amateur, so I am going there to learn what is happening and to talk about my country that it is open for business,” the president said.

