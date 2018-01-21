MDC Alliance says ready for elections

MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube

OPPOSITION parties have said they are ready for this year’s elections following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announcement that the country will go to the polls in five months.

Speaking during his visit to Mozambique on Wednesday, he announced that the country will be going for elections in the next four to five months.

The President said Zimbabwe will hold free and fair credible elections.

In an interview, MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube said opposition parties under their umbrella are ready for elections as they have been preparing for them.

Prof Ncube is also the MDC president said they are not moved by President Mnangagwa’s announcement as their plans are on course.

“We’ve known the election period for the last five years. In fact we have known of the election period, months in which the election will be held from the day (former President) Mugabe was sworn in,” said Prof Ncube.

“His swearing ceremony told us when the election will be held in 2018. And we have been planning for an election on the date which is fixed by the Constitution.”

Prof Ncube said President Mnangagwa’s announcement should jolt the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) which should facilitate credible polls.

“It is not us who have to be ready. It is Zec that has to be ready. It’s Zec which should produce the voter’s roll from the exercise that is being done. It is Zec that must ensure that the voter’s roll lies for inspection,” he said.

“It is Zec that must ensure that all the logistics of an election are put in place for it to be held in terms of the Constitution. The question you should be asking is, is Zec ready to conduct a properly free and fair election transparent election.”

Earlier last week, Prof Ncube conceded that the MDC Alliance candidate Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s illness would affect their campaigns.

