Chisora eyes comeback fight

Dereck Chisora

LONDON — Dereck Chisora says he wants a big 12 round fight in the first quarter of 2018 to help get his career back on track.

The 34-year-old Zimbabwe-born British heavyweight boxer lost his last fight to European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel of Germany by a 12 round majority decision in Monte Carlo, Monaco last November.

Chisora, who has won 27 of his 35 fights, winning 19 by knockouts and suffering eight defeats in his career, says he believes he still has a lot more time left in his career despite his age.

“I want a big 12 round fight,” said Chisora to IFL TV in a wide-ranging interview. “That’s when you’ll see the devil come out. I owe the fans. I want to give them something for those who hate me.”

Chisora, who had been linked with a rematch with the WBC International heavyweight title holder Dillian Whyte, said he was desperate to redeem himself after the defeat against Kabayel.

“Chuck me into the deep end,” he said. “I don’t need no more warm-up fights. That’s stupid. I want a big 12 round fight. Monaco was a bad day for me. I didn’t really get beat. I came out of the fight not even marked. I changed my game plan during the fight. He was not better. He was running away. He was just running,” said Chisora about Kabayel.

Chisora said he was eager to avenge his split decision points defeat to Whyte in December 2016 and was confident of securing a rematch.

“The rematch will happen. I’ll push for the rematch. He wants the rematch. I actually spoke to him. He wants the rematch. You know why? He’s fighting [Lucas] Browne. He’s not getting any money. He fought [Robert] Helenius. He didn’t get any money. It’s a stinker,” said Chisora in talking about Whyte’s fight with Lucas Browne. “It’ll be alright.” – boxingnews24.com

