50 Cent blasts Jay Z’s album

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson attends ‘Power’ Season 3 New York Premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

The 42-year-old rap star has insisted that while he doesn’t wish to slam the New York star, he doesn’t believe that his much-discussed album is relatable to the next generation.

Speaking to US TV host Conan O’Brien, 50 explained: “Hip-hop culture’s connected to youth culture.

“He just had the maturity bleed off into the material … It’s cool for me, like, in my car, I’m listening to it. But the kids, I don’t see them actually listening to it.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start c5">﻿</span>

The ‘Candy Shop’ hitmaker – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – felt the need to clarify his thoughts on the record, having previously said that the album was “too smart” shortly after its release in 2017.

While the ‘Southpaw’ actor enjoyed listening to the songs himself, he also felt it was a little too cerebral for a lot of music fans, while he also suggested that it didn’t chime with traditional hip-hop culture.

He previously explained: “I thought the s**t was a’ight. I liked the s**t, but I’m gonna keep it 100, the s**t was too smart.

“I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and tie a f**king sweater around my waist. It was, like, Ivy League s**t.”

The rapper also claimed that Jay’s age, 48, now counts against him, suggesting that the genre is a young man’s game.

He shared: “I’mma tell you the truth, n***** is hot out here. They don’t wanna hear that s**t. They just wanna have a good time. F**k that. You can’t be the best rapper at 47, because the new n***** is here.”

Like this: Like Loading...