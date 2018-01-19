Angola to resume direct Zim flights

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Angola’s national carrier, Linhas Aereas de Angola (TAAG), will soon resume direct flights from Luanda to Harare.

This was revealed by President Mnangagwa after meeting Angolan President Joao Lourenco on January 12.

President Mnangagwa said increased business between the two countries culminated in the agreement.

“Just today, my discussion with the President of Angola, they (TAAG) had stopped coming, but we have agreed that Angola would resume flying into Zimbabwe,” he said.

“That’s an agreement we have made today.”

President Mnangagwa said with the new dispensation, other countries would soon be coming to Harare and Victoria Falls.

“I am travelling to China in April and I think, again, we shall have similar agreements,” President Mnangagwa said.

