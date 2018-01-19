Zanu PF to hold primary elections mid-March

The Zanu PF commissariat department says the party will hold its primary elections mid March, as the ruling party readies for harmonised elections to be held before end of June this year.

The revolutionary party commissariat department which was in Bulawayo to appraise the province on the recent developments in the country and the party gave the provincial leadership up to the 28th of next month to come up with elections for cells, district and provincial structures.

Zanu PF Political Commissar Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje said the Politburo will come up with guidelines of how the process shall be conducted end of this month emphasizing that the days of imposition of candidates are over.

Retired Lieutenant General Rugeje thanked the people of Bulawayo singling out Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube for leading the process of restoring the country’s legacy through the protests at White City Stadium against then first lady Grace Mugabe’s rants towards now President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Professor Callistus Ndlovu said there is need for the province to come up with a new strategy on how to lure people to the revolutionary party while castigating some sectors of the society for using the gukurahundi issue for selfish gains.

The meeting was attended by Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Minister of State Affairs Angeline Masuku, Politburo member Joshua Malinga, Zanu PF deputy secretary for youth affairs Lewis Mathuthu, war veterans and other party officials. – ZBC

