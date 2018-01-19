Mnangagwa eyes Commonwealth amid Brexit ‘opportunity’
NEW Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa wants his country to be accepted back into the Commonwealth and said Brexit was an opportunity to forge closer links with Britain.
He said: “What they’ve lost with Brexit they can come and recover from Zimbabwe.
“When we have engagement, Britain wants to raise the issue about us joining the Commonwealth. I said I’ll be happy to deal with that.
“I personally have nothing against the Commonwealth club.”
He said: “We want fair, free credible elections. In the past those who had pronounced themselves against us, who pre-determined that our elections would not be free and fair, were not allowed to come in.
Mr Mnangagwa, a protege of Mr Mugabe, came to power after his 93-year-old predecessor resigned when the military chiefs confined him to his mansion in Harare.
Since 2000, which coincided with Mr Mugabe’s violent seizure of land from white farmers, elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by political violence and disputes and allegations of widespread fraud and corruption at the ballot box. – The Extress