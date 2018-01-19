MDC Alliance to hold its first rally this year in Epworth

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, which groups together seven political parties under the leadership of Morgan Tsvangirai, will hold its first rally this year at Domboramwari in Epworth on Sunday.

Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said the rally comes at a time “when the current Mnangagwa administration has dismally failed to address the concerns and plight of the ordinary people”.

“Zimbabweans are placing their hope in the MDC Alliance presidential candidate, president Morgan Tsvangirai, who has an impeccable record of delivery during his stint in government as Prime Minister of the country,” he said.

Mnangagwa has been in power for less than two months after taking over from Robert Mugabe in a bloodless “coup” that forced Mugabe to resign and some of his lieutenants to flee the country.

Mnangagwa has promised free and fair elections in four or five months and has said international observers from the United Nations, the European Union and even the Commonwealth are welcome.

“Sunday’s rally in Epworth will be addressed by the various leaders of the parties to the MDC Alliance,” Tamborinyoka said without giving any names.

“The MDC Alliance leaders will speak to the current crisis engulfing the country as well as urge citizens to register to vote during the one month extended mop-up voter registration exercise.”

Tsvangirai has not been feeling well over the last few months and has currently appointed Elias Mudzuri to be acting president of his party.

He also issued a statement in which he implied he is about to retire but this has been rebutted by his party which insists that he is its presidential candidate for the coming elections.

Like this: Like Loading...