I Would Want United Nations And European Union To Observe 2018 Elections – Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has invited the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) to observe the 2018 harmonised elections. Mnangagwa has consistently said that he wants to hold a free, fair and credible election and in an interview with Alec Russell of the Financial Times, he said that the EU and the UN should come.

Mnangagwa also emphasized that he was going to approach the United Kingdom as he is willing to join the Commonwealth after almost a decade and a half. Zimbabwe left the Commonwealth in 2003 after the nation had been suspended “indefinitely until it complied with demands to restore democracy and the rule of law.”

Said Mnangagwa:

We want fair free credible elections.

In the past, those who had pronounced themselves against us; who pre-determined that our elections would not be free and fair, were not allowed to come in. But now with this new dispensation, I don’t feel threatened by anything. I would want that the United Nations should come, the EU should come. If the Commonwealth were requesting to come, I am disposed to consider their application.

