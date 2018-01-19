Teenage singer eyes African award. . . as she signs up for top music label

A BUDDING songstress Ashleigh “Shashl” Moyo has been nominated for the Best Female Artiste in the Southern Africa Region award at the African Music Industry Awards (AMI Awards Africa) set to be held in Uganda in March.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The teenage singer told NewsDay yesterday that she was overjoyed by the nomination.

“I am ecstatic and, at the same time, in disbelief. But I believe that this marks a new era in my music career. I never thought I would be one of the girls whose dreams would turn into reality. I’m excited to see the outcome of it all,” she said.

The AMI Awards Afrika is a multi-cultural awards event meant to honour African artistes and stakeholders in the arts and culture industry.

Moyo’s nomination follows her signing up with one of the three biggest music labels in the world, Universal Music (Pvt) Ltd, becoming the second local musician to strike a deal with the record company after Jah Prayzah.

The songbird’s debut single, Nomore, which was released last year, is still enjoying immense airplay on local radio.

Moyo’s manager Wesley Williams yesterday said the deal came about after the label’s team recognised the teenager’s talent.

“The record deal was facilitated by Universal Music’s representative in Zimbabwe, Stanley Botsh, who realised and acknowledged the music ingenuity and prowess possessed by Shashl, thus he decided to arrange a deal that resonate with Shashl’s music career, direction and enormity through utilising his infinite tried and tested entertainment,” he said.

Universal Music South Africa is a multinational music recording and publishing company home to the biggest local and international artistes and is also part of the Universal Music Group, the world’s leading music company with wholly-owned record operations or licences in 75 countries.

