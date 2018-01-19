Sinbad90’s romance in Zambia

ZAMBIA-based Zimbabwean rapper Sinbad90 has released a track in which he collaborated with his Zambian counterparts — Real Cliff and Meta4ric Skillz — although the former passed on after a short illness before the song was officially out.

Sinbad90 told NewsDay from his base at Siavonga that the track, Nazo na Ndaba, was multilingual.

“In this track, we take turns switching from Bemba, Nyanja and Shona. The two languages are common in Zambia, while Shona is predominantly a Zimbabwean language. Nazo na Ndaba is Bemba for I don’t care!” he said.

Sinbad90 said the message in the song was meant to encourage people to ignore the negative energy emitted by those who did not believe in them.

“It’s just a message to the people who didn’t believe in you when you started doing what you do. It might be chasing a dream, school or a job. Those people who said you will never make it are usually the same people who say all bad things about you when you are at a better stage in life,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the track’s release comes after the untimely death of Real Cliff after a short illness in Zambia.”

He described Real Cliff as one of the best rappers in Zambia with whom he had lined up several projects.

“It’s unfortunate he has gone before we could do it. They say the good die young. I hope to see him on the other side. May his soul rest in power,” he said.

This is not the first time the three artistes have worked together. They once teamed up on Sinbad’s track dubbed Ghetto Life.

Hailing from the gold mining city of Kadoma, the best newcomer nominee at the Zim hip-hop awards in 2013, Sinbad is popular for his chart-topping hits Boyz ReMukute and Do What You Do.

