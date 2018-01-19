Campbell hails Chevrons’ Chatara

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

DANGAMVURA-born Chevrons fast bowler Tendai Chatara earned the admiration of many neutrals and pundits including iconic Alistair Campbell when he became the chief architect of the victory against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe’s first win in this Tri-nation series has come in the form of a thrilling 12-run win against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. Chatara played a big role in the historic triumph, taking four wickets, including that of Thisara Perera who looked like he could run away with the game. Crucially, it is Sri Lanka’s fourth successive defeat to Zimbabwe in ODIs.

Campbell, who is also in Bangladesh where he is doing the tri-nation tournament commentary work, told Post Sport that Chatara is one the best in business at moment.

“I thought it was a very magnificent performance from Chatara. He has worked on his skill over the past few seasons. He is one of the best in business at the moment. He is really working so hard in this game and he needs to stay fit. A fit Tendai Chatara means a lot for Zimbabwe. He only needs to make sure he puts in his best in the next few months in view of the World Cup assignments,” said Campbell.

Chatara claimed four wickets to help Zimbabwe edge Sri Lanka by 12 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the tri-nation tournament in Dhaka. Campbell, who played 60 matches in his Test career, captaining Zimbabwe on 21 occasions and played 188 One-Day Internationals, being captain in 86 of them before retiring from cricket in 2003 also praised the performance by the Chevrons.

The mastermind of some notable success stories for Zimbabwe cricket including the remarkable series victory in Pakistan in 1998-99, and the qualification to the Super Sixes in the 1999 World Cup, Campbell called for consistency.

“The issue of consistency is one that has always been a challenge for Zimbabwe not only for this team but even when I used to play for the team. I hope the coaches will be talking to the guys about that. What they need to do is to try and string some good performances together.

“It doesn’t mean necessarily winning all the time but competing well and taking the game down to the wire then work on the finishing skills. My interpretation of consistency is competing well each time they play competitive matches.

“It was a very good performance considering the last two outings against South Africa and the first match against Bangladesh. Is a small step in getting more consistent as a team. It is feel good result whenever you beat a very big team,” he said.

Chasing 291 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 278 in 48.1 overs despite a fighting 37-ball 64 by Thisara Perera. Opener Kusal Perera top-scored with 80.

Zimbabwe batsmen Hamilton Masakadza and Sikandar Raza set up the win with half-centuries that took the team’s total to 290-6 after being put into bat first.

In reply, Thisara Perera, hitting five fours and three sixes, fought a lonely battle after Sri Lanka slipped to 181-5, but his departure spelt doom for the islanders.

Chatara, who returned impressive figures of 4-33 in 8.1 overs, ran through the Sri Lankan tail including the prized wicket of Thisara Perera.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews made 42 and Dinesh Chandimal added 34 runs to show some fight but Zimbabwe bowlers made regular breakthroughs to keep them in the contest.

It was Zimbabwe’s fourth win over Sri Lanka in their last six matches.

Sri Lanka will play the next game at the same venue on Friday (today) against hosts Bangladesh, the side which secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in the tournament opener on Monday.

