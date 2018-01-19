Gospel artiste Machacha aims high

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

FAST-RISING gospel artiste, Joel Machacha, whose stock continues to rise following the release of successful soulful albums, ‘‘Vadanei’’ and ‘‘Hondo YaSatani’’ in recent years, this week unleashed his third project titled ‘‘Haanganyadzisi’’.

The talented vocalist, who doesn’t hide his love for the late gospel greats’ Brian Sibalo and Jordan Chataika’s music, says the new album was inspired by his life’s experiences as a Christian.

“Haanganyadzisi is a song that encourages listeners to raise their faith in all circumstances. In so many circumstances Christians tend to backtrack and lose hope yet God declared in the Holy Book that ‘Be still and know that I am God’. Christians should learn to believe in him,” he said.

‘‘Haanganyadzisi’’, literally translated as “He will not let us down”, was released last week. Plug tracks include ‘‘Ungesabi’’, ‘‘Kana Ndikafunga’’, ‘‘Give Your Life’’, ‘‘Wareruka’’, ‘‘Uchange uripi’’, ‘‘My God’’ and an instrumental for the title track.

The song, “Give Your Life”, urges listeners to surrender their lives to God before it’s too late.The lyrics were beautifully blended with the instruments, thanks to ex-Charles Charamba and Baba Mechanic Manyeruke keyboardist Jonathan “The Kid” Mugazi who produced and mastered the album.

Machacha continues to preach through his soulful compositions that contain biblical messages.He is set to embark on a national tour with his outfit to vibrantly market the new album.

“I need to work on marketing the product. I believe if well-marketed the album will take my career to dizzy heights. I am confident that this album will open new doors for me as a gospel artiste,” said Machacha.

The husky-voiced musician was overwhelmed by the support he received from listeners when he featured on deejay Chris Siduna’s Thursday Gospel show on Diamond FM.

