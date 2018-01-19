Child protection: A collective responsibility

Tafadzwa Kaja Protecting the Child

When it comes to child protection and doing our part as a community in assisting those less fortunate, one thinks of grand gestures which may be practically impossible. Sadly, it ends up being wishful thinking and breeding a feeling of defeat.

Help does not have to be something that is out of reach. It starts from the very moment you are grateful of your own life and are sympathetic towards those who do not have access to basic necessities. Help is all about what you have, what you can do and how it can change someone’s life.

The thoughts culminate into action thereby changing someone’s life for the better. Reflecting back to the popular biblical scripture of Moses and his rod, God asked him what he had thereby demonstrating the adequacy of each and everything that one has.

As the organisation was carrying out its Action Aid Zimbabwe-funded project activities in Nyanga, the plight of two brothers was brought to its notice by the Schools Psychological Services (SPS) Department under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Nyanga District, who implored Simukai to facilitate help to the two brothers.

The Gatsi brothers reside with their parents George and Catherine, in Nyautare Ward 8 under Nyanga District of Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe. Alex (12) and John Gatsi (8), Grade 6 and 1 pupil’s (respectively) at a local primary school. They were diagnosed with an eyesight deficiency of being shortsighted.

Their class teachers would sit them close to the blackboard so as to see class work written on the blackboard and virtually tutor him whilst also dividing her time to the rest of the other students in their classes.

As a result of the above mentioned background, their paternal grandfather bought a pair of spectacles for them in 2010. Unfortunately, the lenses on Alex’s spectacles expired and the bridge that joins the two pairs of lenses was broken and tied into place with a piece of elastic band.

Therefore, Alex was in need of a renewal of the lenses on his spectacles or a new pair of spectacles altogether before his eyesight deteriorated any further. The nearest clinic to the Gatsi homestead examined Alex and referred them to Mutare Eye Unit, housed at Sakubva District Hospital, in the City of Mutare.

Mr Gatsi is not gainfully employed hindering any meaningful efforts to fend for this family.

Instead he relies on piece jobs in the community like painting the classrooms at local primary schools in Nyanga.

The Gatsi family`s other source of livelihood is subsistence farming, mainly selling the little surplus agricultural produce that the family farms, e.g. sugar beans, onions, tomatoes. The family also engages in piecework like weeding other villagers` crop fields for food rations like maize meal, cooking oil, matemba (dried kapenta fish) and sometimes cash.

Simukai Child Protection Programme on three different occasions assisted Alex and John accompanied by their father, through the provision of bus fares to commute from Nyanga District, through Nyanga Town to Mutare for consultation and examination with Dr Mhizha in the City of Mutare.

Dr Ron Mhizha benevolently obliged to Simukai’s request and brothers Alex and John proudly received their new pairs of spectacles from Dr Mhizha, a specialist eye physician and surgeon with years of experience and expertise behind him. He examined the brothers’ eyesight and fabricated the spectacles free of charge to the two pupils.

Dr Mhizha extended this generous and timely donation in fulfilling his sleight of hand towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in line with ploughing back to the community from which he derives his clientele base. The two pairs of spectacles will go a long way in furthering the education of these two brothers.

This is just but a classic example of how we can chip in as individuals or communities to change the lives of our neighbours. We continue to be humbled and grateful for all the individuals and corporates who heed our calls when we come knocking on their doors seeking assistance in cases such as these.

In this New Year, as emphasised by the First Lady Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa, let’s join forces as communities and together we can lessen the plight of children and families around us.

Feel free to visit us at Simukai Child Protection Programme, 9 Aerodrome Road, Yeovil, Mutare, or contact us on 020-65530-62311; simukaiadvocacy@gmail.com .

The writer, Tafadzwa Plaxedes Kaja, is an Advocacy Officer with Simukai Child Protection Programme

