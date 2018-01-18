Khupe And Allies Boycott Crucial MDC-T Meeting In Protest

Thokozani Khupe

MDC-T vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe boycotted the party’s standing committee meeting chaired by acting president Engineer Elias Mudzuri in Harare in protest over Morgan Tsvangirai’s decision to appoint Elias Mudzuri as the acting president. MDC-T national chairman Mr Lovemore Moyo also boycotted the meeting.

When contacted for a comment by The Herald, MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu admitted Khupe did not attend the meeting saying she had other issues to attend to. Said Gutu:

VP Khupe, national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and national deputy chairperson Morgan Komichi could not attend the meeting because they had other engagements elsewhere.

However, a source interviewed by The Herald said Moyo and Khupe did not attend the meeting and that MDC-T is on the brink of a split. Said the source:

Our party is now on the brink of split. It is now written all over and is there for everyone to see. Dr Khupe and Mr Moyo boycotted the meeting. In fact, our meeting today noted that Mr Moyo last attended meetings in May last year.

Khupe managed to attend Parliament sitting yesterday in the afternoon well after the MDC-T standing committee meeting.

More: Herald

