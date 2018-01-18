Nkayi villagers face water woes

Nkayi is facing critical shortages of potable water, which could lead to an outbreak of water-borne diseases, as villagers are drinking water from shallow and unprotected wells, Ward 25 Siphunyuka councillor, Sambulo Maphosa has said.

Maphosa told Southern Eye yesterday that said the situation was dire, as residents were digging shallow wells since the ward is only has five boreholes.

“We need 30 boreholes in the ward, but we only have five at the moment and one small dam, which we share with our livestock. To make matters worse, its carrying capacity has been reduced due to siltation,” she said.

Maphosa said the villagers were being exposed to waterborne diseases.

She said they approached the Nkayi District Council and are also appealing to well-wishers to come to their rescue.

Contacted for comment, Nkayi district chief executive officer, Zimbabwe Ndlovu admitted that there was a water crisis in the district.

“I cannot comment about Ward 25 only, as the problem is widespread across the whole district. Some areas need boreholes, but we cannot drill boreholes in other areas, as the underground water is affected by chemicals. We need funds to drill boreholes as a short-term measure and piped water from the dams as a long-term measure,’’ he said

Ndlovu said there were measures being taken to conscientise people on water management through the setting up of water management committees.

He said the district had no major water reservoir. Ziminya Dam which was planned before independence, is still at the planning stage.

Ndlovu said the project if carried out, would alleviate water problems in the district.

