LATEST: President in Mozambique

Prosper Ndlovu in MAPUTO, Mozambique

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this afternoon met with his Mozambican counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi at the State House in Maputo. He also met with Mozambique former Heads of State Joaquim Chissano and Armando Guebuza.

The President said Zimbabwe would always remain grateful to Mozambique for that country’s support during the liberation struggle. President Mnangagwa briefed President Nyusi, former Presidents Chissano and Guebuza on the political situation in Zimbabwe revealing that former President Mugabe is safe and his legacy is being preserved.

He further revealed that he stayed in Mozambique for many years during the struggle and that it is the country he initially fled to after being unceremoniously fired from the ruling Zanu-PF last year before coming back to take over leadership of the party and presidency after former President, Cde Robert Mugabe resigned.

“I assure the regional leadership that the forthcoming harmonised elections will embrace all the tenets of democracy, fair play and standards set by Sadc in relation to the conduct of polls. I will ensure Zimbabwe delivers a free, credible, fair and undisputable election to ensure the country engages the world as a qualified democratic state,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Nyusi in congratulating President Mnangagwa on his ascension to the Presidency pledged Mozambique’s continued support to Zimbabwe. He said more economic opportunities can be harnessed through trade ties and partnerships in project implementation vowing to work with the Zimbabwean government in preserving peace and security in the region.

President Mnangagwa is scheduled to meet Zimbabweans resident in Mozambique. This is the fourth leg of the President’s regional tour. He has already visited South Africa where he met President Jacob Zuma, who is the chairperson of Sadc.

Last Friday the President visited Angola and met his counterpart Cde Jao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco who chairs the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security before visiting Namibia on Monday where he met President Hage Geingob. He is also scheduled to visit Zambia this Friday where he will meet President Edgar Lungu.

